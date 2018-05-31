NBA Finals Game 1: Cavs, Warriors meet for record 4th straight time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night to begin the record fourth straight meeting between the teams in the NBA Finals.

It's the first time in NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL history that the same teams are meeting four straight times in the championship round.

The Warriors have had home-court advantage each time and won Game 1 in all three series. They went on to win last year's title in five games.

Golden State will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala as he continues to recover from a bone bruise in his left knee.

But Cleveland forward Kevin Love has completed the NBA's concussion protocols and is cleared to play in Game 1.

