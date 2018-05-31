LEGO will not produce ‘A Christmas Story’ house as set

CLEVELAND– LEGO will not produce the ‘A Christmas Story’ house set for purchase, the company announced on Thursday.

Jason Middaugh, of Syracuse, created the project inspired by the 1983 movie and submitted it on the LEGO Ideas website.

“I just wanted to share the disappointing news that LEGO announced today that they have decided not to move forward with A LEGO Christmas Story House as an official LEGO set,” Middaugh said. “I am sorry that I cannot share happier news.”

The concept generated the 10,000 supporters needed to advance to the product review stage.

“Our team has thoroughly considered the possibility of releasing this project as a LEGO set according to the criteria of the LEGO Review. Unfortunately the LEGO Review Board has decided that we will not produce this project as a set,” LEGO posted on the project’s page.

Middaugh, who made appearances on FOX 8 News in the Morning, transformed existing LEGO sets into the Parker family’s yellow Victorian home. There’s a leg lamp in the window, a turkey on the table and Ralphie in his “pink nightmare” bunny suit.

He even recreated FOX 8’s sleepover at the real house, located on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Middaugh donated a LEGO model of the house to the museum.

