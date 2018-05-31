× Kevin Love cleared to play in NBA Finals Game 1

CLEVELAND– Kevin Love has completed the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

He will be available to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. as the Cavs and Warriors face for the fourth-straight year.

Love and Boston’s Jayson Tatum hit heads during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday. He was helped to the bench by guard George Hill before heading to the locker room.

Love did not return to the game and missed Cleveland’s Game 7 win.

