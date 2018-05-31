× City of Akron launches life-saving PulsePoint app

AKRON, Ohio– The city of Akron launched the PulsePoint app on Thursday.

It alerts off-duty medical professionals and others trained in CPR of cardiac arrest events happening nearby. The goal is to start life-saving first aid before EMTs arrive.

“Sudden cardiac arrest strikes without warning. Unfortunately, only 32 percent of cardiac arrest victims get CPR from a bystander, and only 10 percent of individuals suffering a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting survive,” Akron Fire District Chief Joe Natko said.

“I encourage every Akron resident to consider learning CPR and downloading PulsePoint to support Akron’s first responders in saving lives.”

The PulsePoint app is free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once it’s downloaded, select “Akron Fire” and allow push notifications. Alerts are not issued for cardiac events happening at private residences.

