Warriors’ Andre Iguodala out for Game 1 of NBA Finals against Cavs

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 01: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors in action against the New Orleans Pelicans during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 1, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors will be without one of their top defenders as they take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a fourth straight NBA Finals.
Andre Iguodala is out for Game 1 Thursday night as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee, which caused him to miss the final four games of the Western Conference finals against Houston.
Cleveland’s All-Star forward Kevin Love may not be ready, either. He’s in concussion protocol.
The Warriors say Iguodala will be re-evaluated again ahead of Game 2.
