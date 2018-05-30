× Warriors’ Andre Iguodala out for Game 1 of NBA Finals against Cavs

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors will be without one of their top defenders as they take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a fourth straight NBA Finals.

Andre Iguodala is out for Game 1 Thursday night as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee, which caused him to miss the final four games of the Western Conference finals against Houston.

Cleveland’s All-Star forward Kevin Love may not be ready, either. He’s in concussion protocol.

The Warriors say Iguodala will be re-evaluated again ahead of Game 2.