Roseanne Barr to fans: ‘Do not defend me’

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr unleashed another Twitter storm early Wednesday following the news that the reboot of her hit sitcom, “Roseanne,” had been cancelled.

ABC announced the cancellation Tuesday after Barr’s racist tweet that referred to Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

Her agent dropped her, and other services pulled “Roseanne” reruns.

Early Wednesday morning, Barr tweeted that what she did was unforgiveable and told fans “do not defend me.”

She wrote, “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but… don’t defend it please.”

She also asked her fans not to “start all of that boycott abc stuff.”

She continued, “I’m not a censor and they have the right to do what they wish. It’s [sic] all ok. thanks tho guys!”

Barr once again apologized for her tweet.

“I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked and belittled more than other comedians who have said worse,” she tweeted.

Barr said she will be appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

Rogan — who did not mention Barr’s upcoming appearance — tweeted a 2014 Huffington Post story about the “disturbing side effect” of Ambien.

He tackled the subject of sleep in an April 25th episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience.” It featured Matthew Walker, professor of Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Barr tweeted, “I think Joe Rogan is right about ambien. Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc -”