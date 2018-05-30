Missing: Shahameer Watson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shahameer Watson, 14, was last seen May 8 at his home on Cleveland's east side.

That day, he wore gray sweatpants, a blue T-shirt, a black hoodie and black Nike shoes.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-3085.

