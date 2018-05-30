Joe Thomas supports Cavs, makes own offer after Damarious Randall jersey promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas has one-upped Damarious Randall.

Randall is a Steph Curry and Golden State Warrior fan. Late Sunday, Cavs fans slammed him for tweeting, “I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that b*&@# up Game 3 & 4.”

The new Browns player promised to buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted him if the Cavs win the 2018 NBA Finals.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

Randall did say he would have rooted for the Cavs if the Houston Rockets had made it to the finals.

Wednesday morning, Thomas responded saying; “I’m so confident in my Cavs, if the Warriors win the 2018 NBA Finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames.”

I’m so confident in my @cavs, if the @warriors win the 2018 NBA finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames https://t.co/zsQp3LxGbu — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 30, 2018

So far, Thomas has been retweeted over 4,300 times. Randall, however, has been retweeted 681,000 times.

