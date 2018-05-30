Fresh and local: check out northeast Ohio’s farmer’s markets

CLEVELAND – It’s that time of year again, when northeast Ohioans can enjoy the fruits (and veggies) of their neighbors’ harvests by visiting one of the many farmer’s markets in the area.
We’ve put together a list for you, below, with links to information about each market, when available. Or you can click on our map to find one in a specific area.
🍉ASHTABULA FARMERS MARKET
1119 Bridge St, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
Sundays 10 am-2 pm
Mid June to Mid October
🌽AURORA FARMERS MARKET
146 S Chillicothe Rd, Aurora, OH 44202
Wednesdays, 4 -7 P.M.
June 13 – Aug 29 (closed July 4)
🍓AVON LAKE FARMERS MARKET
32801 Electric Blvd
Tuesdays, 4-7pm
June 5th – August 14th (There is no market on July 3rd.)
🍈BAY ARTS FARM & ART MARKET
28795 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio 44140
Thursdays, 5 – 8 pm
begins June 14
🍅BRUNSWICK FARMERS MARKET
Heritage Farm, 4613 Laurel Road
Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 10 – Oct. 14
🌿CANTON FARMERS’ MARKET
Corner of Fourth St NW and McKinley Ave NW (Nadine McIlwain Administrative Building Parking Lot)
Saturday mornings, 8:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
June 16 – Oct. 6
🍒CHARDON FARMERS MARKET
Chardon Square, 100 Short Ct St, Chardon, OH 44024
Fridays, June 1, 2018 – September 14, 2018
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
🍑COIT ROAD MARKET
15000 Woodworth Rd, (near East 152nd and Noble Rd.)
East Cleveland, OH 44110
Saturday (all year round) 8am–1pm
Wednesday (June to Oct) 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm
🍊COPLEY CREEKSIDE FARMERS MARKET
Field at 1245 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd
Thursday from 3:00 – 6:00
May 31st – October 11th
🍆COUNTRYSIDE MARKET AT HOWE MEADOW
Howe Meadow, 4040 Riverview Rd, Peninsula, OH, 44264
Saturdays, 9am to 12pm
April 21st – October 27th
🍏COUNTRYSIDE MARKET AT HIGHLAND SQUARE
Will Christy Park, 1175 W Exchange St, Akron, OH, 44302
Thursdays, 4pm to 7pm
May 17th through September 27th
🍇CUYAHOGA FALLS FARMERS MARKET IN THE FALLS
High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front Street
Fridays, June 29 – September 28
4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
🍌ELYRIA FARMERS MARKET
328 Broad Street, Pioneer Plaza Park
June 16, 2018 – September 15th
Saturdays, 9 am-1 pm
🌱EUCLID FARMERS MARKET
Shore Cultural Centre, 291 E. 222nd St., Euclid, OH 44123
Fridays, 3 – 6:30 pm
June 1 – October 5
🌻FROSTVILLE FARMERS MARKET
In the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation
24101 Cedar Point Road,(corner of Lewis and Cedar Point Roads)
North Olmsted, OH 44070
Saturdays 9am-1pm
through October
🌼GOOD EARTH FARM
9600 Madison Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Mondays 3pm – 7pm, May – October
Saturdays 12pm – 4pm, May – October
Thursdays 3pm – 7pm, Year Round ,Weather/Daylight permitting
🌹CITY OF GREEN
Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd
Tuesdays, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
June 12 – August 28
🍉HEART OF WILLOUGHBY OUTDOOR MARKET
1 East Spaulding ,Willoughby, Ohio
8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays
May through October
🌽KAMM’S CORNERS FARMERS MARKET
West 168th & Lorain Ave. (Municipal Parking Lot)
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 10 – October 14
🍓GEAUGA FRESH FARMERS’ MARKET
South Russell Village Hall, 5205 Chillicothe Rd. Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
Saturdays, from 9-Noon
Through October 13th
🍅HAYMAKER FARMERS’ MARKET
Franklin Ave. between Main St. and Summit St., Kent ( under the Haymaker overpass)
Saturdays 9am-1pm
May through October
🍈HOWLAND FARMERS MARKET
Richard E. Orwig Park, corner of East Market Street and Willow Drive
9:00 am-1:00 pm
Saturdays,June 16-October 13
🌷HUDSON FARMERS MARKET
Village Square, Main Street
Saturdays, 9am-12:30pm
Jun. 2-Oct. 6, 2018
🌿JACKSON TOWNSHIP FARMERS MARKET
7660 Fulton Drive
Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
July 12 through October 4
🍒LAKEWOOD: LEAF COMMUNITY FARMERS’ MARKET
Lakewood Library, main branch, front porch
15425 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
Thursdays, 5:30 – 8:00 pm
🍑MASSILLON FARMERS MARKET
City Municipal Parking Lot, 2nd St and Tremont Ave, Massillon, OH 44646
Saturdays, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Jun 23 – Oct 6
🍊MEDINA FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina, 44256
Saturdays, 9 am- 1 pm
May 19 – October 13
and
Root Candles, 623 W. Liberty Street, Medina, 44256
Wednesday evenings, 4 pm – 7pm
Beginning June 20 through the summer
🍆MENTOR FARMERS MARKET
Eleanor B Garfield Park, 7967 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060
Fridays, 3:00 to 7:00 PM
June 22nd – September 14th
🍇MUNROE FALLS FARMERS MARKET
Brust Park, Route 91, Munroe Falls OH 44262
Tuesdays from June 12 through October9
3:00pm to 6:00pm
🍏Chagrin Falls Market
N Franklin St & N Main St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
Sundays, 10am – 1pm
June 3 – October 21, 2018
🍌Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
Carnegie Ave & E 100th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
June 6 – October 17, 2018
Wednesdays, 10:30am – 1:30pm
🌱Crocker Park
267 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, OH 44145
Saturdays, 9am – 1pm
April 14 – December 15, 2018
🌻Legacy Village Market
25001 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Sundays, 10am to 1pm
June 10 – September 23, 2018
🌹Playhouse Square
Playhouse Square, Euclid Ave & E 14th St (US Bank Plaza)
Thursdays, 10:30am to 1:30pm
June 14 – September 6, 2018
🍉Shaker Square
13209 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120
Saturdays, 8 am – Noon
April 7 – December 22, 2018
💐University Hospitals
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center at Lakeside
2074 Adelbert Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Thursdays, 10:30am to 1:30pm
June 7 – September 27, 2018
🍇PAINESVILLE FARMERS MARKET
Veteran’s Park on the Square, Downtown Painesville
Thursday, 12 to 4pm
May 24th to October 11th, 2018 (no market on 7/12)
🍏PENINSULA FLEA
Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road,Peninsula, Ohio 44264
First Saturday of the month from June to September
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
🍅SEVEN HILLS FARMERS’ MARKET
7221 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131
Thursdays, 4 – 7 pm
June 28-September 27
🌷SEVILLE FARM MARKET
Gazebo in Maria Stanhope Park
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
May 26 through Sept. 29
🍊STOW COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET
1567 Pilgrim Drive
Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
June 9 thru October 6
🍒TALLMADGE FARMERS MARKET
46 N. Munroe Road (Tallmadge Recreation Center parking lot)
Thursdays, 4 – 7 p.m
June 14, 2018 through October 11
🌼TREMONT FARMER’S MARKET
Lincoln Park, W14th between Starkweather and Kenilworth Avenues
Tuesdays from 4pm-7pm
May 1 – October 2, 2018
🍓THE VILLAGE MARKET IN SLAVIC VILLAGE
Fleet Ave. at East 52nd St. in the historic Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood
Mondays from 4pm-7pm
June 11 through August 2018
🌼VERMILION FARMERS MARKET
Victory Park, located in downtown Vermilion, corner of Ohio and Main streets
Saturdays10:00am–2:00pm
June 23 through September 8
🌺WADSWORTH FARMERS MARKET
Central Intermediate School,151 Main St.
Saturdays, June 30 – Sept. 29, 2018
9am – noon