CLEVELAND– Crews are at the scene of a fire on Cleveland’s west side.

It happened at Royal Oak Recycling on Industrial Parkway near West 160th Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Cleveland Division of Fire spokesman Mike Norman said bales of cardboard are on fire.

Three firefighters were taken to hospitals, Norman said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Drivers could see the smoke from Interstate 71 and Interstate 480.

The cause is under investigation.

