Browns Damarious Randall on buying jerseys if Cavs win Finals: ‘Obviously, it was a joke’

BEREA, Ohio-- Damarious Randall responded to his now-viral tweet on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns cornerback took to Twitter Monday night and said if the Cavaliers win the 2018 Finals, he would buy everyone who retweeted his post a jersey.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

It now has more than 770,000 retweets. At about $100 a piece, well, you can do the math.

"I definitely didn't think it would go as viral as it did. I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke," Randall said at the Browns training facility on Wednesday.

"That just kind of goes to show that this Cleveland fan base is great. And I mean, I'm actually excited about it because just to know that the fan base is like this. I really can't imagine how it'll be once the Browns start winning a lot of games here."

Randall, who the Browns acquired in a trade with Green Bay in March, is a fan of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. His posts about the Cavs vs. Warriors matchup didn't sit well with Cleveland fans.

I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that bitch up Game 3 & 4 😂😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 28, 2018

It also prompted a response for recently-retired Joe Thomas. The former Cleveland Browns tackle voiced his support for LeBron James and the Cavaliers. No word if his tweet was a joke too.

I’m so confident in my @cavs, if the @warriors win the 2018 NBA finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames https://t.co/zsQp3LxGbu — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 30, 2018