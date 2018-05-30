Browns Damarious Randall on buying jerseys if Cavs win Finals: ‘Obviously, it was a joke’

BEREA, Ohio-- Damarious Randall responded to his now-viral tweet on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns cornerback took to Twitter Monday night and said if the Cavaliers win the 2018 Finals, he would buy everyone who retweeted his post a jersey.
It now has more than 770,000 retweets. At about $100 a piece, well, you can do the math.
"I definitely didn't think it would go as viral as it did. I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke," Randall said at the Browns training facility on Wednesday.
"That just kind of goes to show that this Cleveland fan base is great. And I mean, I'm actually excited about it because just to know that the fan base is like this. I really can't imagine how it'll be once the Browns start winning a lot of games here."
Randall, who the Browns acquired in a trade with Green Bay in March, is a fan of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. His posts about the Cavs vs. Warriors matchup didn't sit well with Cleveland fans.
It also prompted a response for recently-retired Joe Thomas. The former Cleveland Browns tackle voiced his support for LeBron James and the Cavaliers. No word if his tweet was a joke too.