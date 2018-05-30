× Akron Municipal Court closes early because of heat

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Municipal Court offices and courtrooms closed early two days in a row because of extreme temperatures.

It was open from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday. The court said there is no air conditioning, and the measure is for health and safety reasons.

The clerk of courts office on the seventh floor remains open.

Hearings will be rescheduled for Thursday and Friday. Please call 330-375-2120 for further instructions.