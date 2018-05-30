8 outdoor water parks in Northeast Ohio to check out

CLEVELAND — Now that temperatures are in the 80s, it’s time to pack up the kids and soak up some sun at one of these area water parks:

Baylor Beach

This campground and water park in Narvarre offers plenty of fun. The 2-acre swimming lake is man-made with a sloped, sandy bottom and a 90-foot water slide. There’s a separate lake for paddle boats and aqua bike.

Cedar Point Shores

The water park at Cedar Point just got a makeover. It includes a six-story, four-person slide, several tubes slides and a large splash ground with 12 kid-sized slides.

Clay’s Park

Located in North Lawrence, the lake at Clay’s Park is massive! There are 150-foot water slides, zip lines and the barrel roll. The campground also has volleyball courts, canoes and miniature golf.

Jellystone Park

Yogi Bear’s Water Zone is a 500,000-gallon swimming pool with a water slide. Spend the day at this campground in Uniontown.

Ledge Pool

Perfect for a picnic! There are swimming lessons, fishing in the lake and paddle boat rentals at this recreation area in the Hinkley Reservation.

Monsoon Lagoon

Monsoon Lagoon, in Port Clinton, boasts water tubing, an island tree house and huge water slide. There’s also a zoo, go-kart racing and mini golf.

Pioneer Waterland

Relax on the lazy tube ride, speed down one of the six-story slides or try out the water obstacle course at the park in Chardon. Great for kids with all the animal-themed slides!

Water Works Family Aquatic Center

This park is operated by the city of Cuyahoga Falls. It has four water slides for the bigger kids, waterfalls and geysers, and a lazy river.