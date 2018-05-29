Video shows crime spree after man killed Salvation Army worker in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Newly-released video shows the crime spree a man went on after killing a Salvation Army worker at a Cleveland apartment complex.

Williams Jones was sentenced last week to life in prison for a deadly hour-long crime spree.

Jared Plesec, 21, was killed in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on Dec. 2. Witnesses said he was sharing scripture with the suspect before he was shot in the head.

On Tuesday, video released by Cuyahoga County prosecutors shows more of the crime spree in the moments after the shooting.

Surveillance video from Lakeshore Gas at East 156th and Lakeshore Boulevard shows Jones trying to carjack a person.

The video then shows him run across the street to the gas station, where he eventually carjacks another woman.

Jones was eventually arrest by Lakewood police after shooting people in the Rocky River Metroparks and carjacking several people in the city's Gold Coast section.

