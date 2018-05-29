Two people run over, others injured in series of crashes on Ohio Turnpike

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Six people were injured in a series of crashes on the Ohio Turnpike on Memorial Day.

It started at about 1 p.m. just west of state Route 53 in Sandusky County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a motorcycle was going too fast on the entrance ramp, lost control and sideswiped a commercial vehicle. The motorcycle fell onto its side in the path of the commercial vehicle and that’s when the two people on the motorcycle were run over.

The husband and wife, from Indiana, were taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. According to the highway patrol, they both had limb amputations and are in serious, but stable condition.

While the westbound lanes were stopped for the medical helicopter, traffic became significantly jammed. About a half hour after the first crash, a driver suffering from a diabetic incident crashed into an SUV. She was taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a commercial vehicle swerved to avoid a collision with stopped traffic from the previous two crashes and struck the median, the patrol said. It overturned and slid down the road before catching on fire and hitting two other vehicles.

The driver was flown to St. Vincent Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The Ohio Turnpike was shut down for about four total hours on Monday. The eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes reopened at about 5:45 p.m.

“Roadway safety is a shared responsibility, everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober,” the Milan Post of the highway patrol said in a news release.