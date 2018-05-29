Suspect in deadly Macedonia stabbing pleads not guilty, issued $1M bond

MACEDONIA — The suspect in a deadly stabbing in Macedonia has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Michael A. Clark, 28, was issued $1 million bond in court Tuesday.

He was arrested Monday evening.

Officers were called to a house on Griswold Circle on Monday for a stabbing. Macedonia police said they found two victims in a bedroom.

A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 58-year-old woman was taken to Akron City Hospital. Their names were not released.

