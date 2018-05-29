Spurs replacing women’s dance team with new ‘family friendly coed hype team’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The next time the San Antonio Spurs take to the court, there will be a big change.

The Spurs’ Silver Dancers have been eliminated.

Replacing the team of women dancers will be a 35-member “family friendly” co-ed hype team that will feature tumbling and acrobatics.

“We are excited to announce our new Spurs hype team,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President Tammy Turner in a press release. “This team will further enhance the game-night experience for Spurs fans at the AT&T Center.”

The Spurs reportedly said there was a lack of fan interest in the dancers, according to ESPN.

The Spurs are the first NBA team to disband their dance squad.

