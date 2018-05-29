Roseanne Barr back on Twitter hours after firing: ‘Don’t feel sorry for me’

NEW YORK– Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter and told people not to feel sorry for her while also highlighting supporters’ tweets that attacked ABC and others.

Barr’s tweetstorm late Tuesday evening came hours after ABC announced it was canceling the reboot of her show “Roseanne” over a racist tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

In the post-firing tweet, Barr apologized to “all the wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She then retweeted supporters’ statements attacking ABC’s hiring of Keith Olbermann, who has harshly criticized President Donald Trump, and a meme that placed Jarrett’s photo side-by-side with a “Planet of the Apes” actor.

