PARMA, Ohio — A portion of one Parma road is shut down until further notice.

Parma police on Tuesday evening tweeted that Sprague Road westbound from Hoertz to State Road is closed and the photo they included shows exactly why: The road is buckling.

Police say it’s due to the heat.

Temperatures reached 91 degrees in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

Sprague Rd. Westbound from Hoertz to State Rd. will be shut down until further notice pic.twitter.com/GlnqavJxl3 — Parma Police (@ParmaPolice) May 30, 2018