New Cleveland Browns player promises to buy lots of jerseys if Cavs win NBA Finals

Let’s hope Damarious Randall is a man of his word.

The Browns player — who joined the team back in March — took to Twitter late Monday night to promise to buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted him if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA Finals.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, Randall’s tweet had been retweeted nearly 30,000 times.

A Twitter account called “ClevelandStrikesBack” retweeted Randall’s post with the message “Zero chance he delivers.”

Randall responded saying “100% chance.”

Even though the Cavaliers are underdogs against the Golden State Warriors, many fans tweeted Randall their size… just in case!

Randall is a Steph Curry and Golden State Warrior fan. Late Sunday, Cavs fans slammed him for tweeting, “I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that b*&@# up Game 3 & 4.”

I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that bitch up Game 3 & 4 😂😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 28, 2018

He did say he would have rooted for the Cavs if the Houston Rockets had made it to the finals.