Mother claims IHOP manager discriminated against 3-year-old son who has no arms

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — An Arkansas mother says an IHOP manager discriminated against her three-year-old son, who was born without arms.

Alexis Bancroft said her son, William Ragsdale, uses his feet to feed himself.

She said he eats the same way when he and his family go out to eat.

On Saturday, he wanted pancakes.

Bancroft said the general manager told her he couldn’t sit on the table and touch the syrup containers because it was a health department issues.

“When we got there, I carried him in took him to the bathroom and washed his feet so he could eat,” said Bancroft. “I asked her do you ask all of your customers if they washed their hands before they touch them.”

Bancroft said the manager apologized, but the damage was already done.

“She was the one who discriminated against my son for having a physical disability,” she said.

They got up and left without paying for their drinks. Bancroft then took to Facebook to explain the situation.

Her post has since gone viral.

Several servers messaged her that they were deeply ashamed of what happened and completely shocked with their manager. The manager even messaged Bancroft.

“Apologizing, saying it wasn’t intentional but my son can’t get that back,” said Bancroft. “The very next day he didn’t want to sit on the table to eat. He wanted to sit in a chair.”

“Other people may think it’s not a big deal, but that is my child and I’m his advocate and you’re not going to treat my kid like that,” Bancroft continued.

In a statement, IHOP President Darren Rebelez said the owner of the Hot Springs location will continue to work with the mother to resolve the issue.

“IHOP and our franchisees do not tolerate actions that are or allude to discrimination of any type. The franchisee at this location has been in touch with the guest to express his sincerest apologies and will continue to be in communication with her to resolve the issue. Additionally, the franchise will also retrain team members to ensure IHOP’s level of service, particularly regarding guests with disabilities, is provided to all.”