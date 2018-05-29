More heat, more humidity to start the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Record breaking heat Sunday!

Cleveland topped out at 93° at 4:39 PM, Akron/Canton 92° at 3:52 PM just shy of the record of 93°, Toledo 98° at 3:44 PM, Youngstown 92° at 4:12 PM and Mansfield tied the record 91° at 1:46 PM.

There could be a couple places where patchy fog develops otherwise expect a clear sky and calm wind.

Today we’ll be very warm again, but not expecting record breaking heat. Highs will top in the mid to upper 80s some might hit 90°. Sunshine to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Rain holds off until after noon on Wednesday courtesy of the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

