Missing: Dennis Bourne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dennis Bourne, 54, and was last seen June of 2017.

He works in a factory in Cleveland and lives on the city's west side.

When his mom went to check on him, she found out he moved out of his home and hasn't been seen since.

He has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-523-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**