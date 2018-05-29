Kevin Love’s status for Game 1 up in the air

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers lies on the court as Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics reacts after colliding in the first quarter during Game Six of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– Kevin Love remains in concussion protocol after his collision with Jayson Tatum.
Cavs coach Ty Lue told reporters on Tuesday that his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals has yet to be determined.
Love and Boston’s Tatum hit heads during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday. He was helped to the bench by guard George Hill before heading to the locker room.
Love did not return to the game and missed Cleveland’s Game 7 win.
NBA Finals Game 1 is Thursday at 9 p.m. at Golden State’s Oracle Arena.
