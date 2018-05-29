× Kent woman pleads guilty in death of her 3-month-old daughter

KENT, Ohio– A Kent woman appeared in Portage County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday in the death of her 3-month-old baby.

Samantha Knisley, 23, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. It carries a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison, as well as $20,000 in fines and community control.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Walter Street in Kent in September for a report of an infant who was not breathing. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators said Knisley was laying on top of the baby, according to court documents.

41.162482 -81.340867