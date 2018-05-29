Indians, Jose Ramirez deny suspension rumors

CLEVELAND– The Indians denied rumors that Jose Ramirez is facing a suspension related to performance-enhancing drugs.

The reports of the third baseman testing positive to PEDs started on Tuesday out of the Dominican Republic.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters those rumors are false. It’s MLB policy to notify teams of PED violations, but Francona said the team hasn’t heard from the league.

Ramirez responded on Twitter with a simple post:

FAKE NEWS — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) May 29, 2018

This comes just weeks after the MLB suspended Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a banned substance.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here