In Perkins Township: a dine, a dash and a crash

PERKINS TOWNSHIP - A man is facing charges for leading police on a high-speed chase caught on camera. The chase put people and police in serious danger.

Perkins Township police say Mark Wolford is accused of dining, dashing, and crashing.

It happened Friday evening. Police say Wolford left a Chinese Buffet without paying and then fled from police.

“He almost hit one officer head on,” said Perkins Township Assistant Chief Vincent Donald.

The chase was called off.

Wolford, however, got on the turnpike at a high rate of speed, side swept a car and ended up in a ditch. Wolford then fled on foot.

An Erie County K9 found him.

Wolford now faces several charges and remains in the Erie County jail. He is due in court Friday.