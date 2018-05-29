Fun outdoor activities to mark in your calendar now that it’s warm

CLEVELAND– It’s finally warming up in Northeast Ohio so get outside and enjoy the weather with one of these activities:

Dive-In Movie

Ledge Pool, Hinckley

June 29 and July 27 at 8 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair or sit in an inner tube in the pool for a free movie. Details here.

Edgewater LIVE

Edgewater Park, Cleveland

Thursdays, May 31 to Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free concert series at the Edgewater Beach House with food trucks, happy hour and paddle boarding. More on the lineup here.

Euclid Beach LIVE

Euclid Beach Park, Cleveland

Fridays, June 1 to Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free concert series at Euclid Beach Park with local artists and food. Check the schedule here.

Free Outdoor Movie

Jackson Township North Park, Massillon

June 1, July 20 and Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Bring your own blankets and chairs for a free movie in the park. More information here.

Free Summer Outdoor Movies

Coe Lake Park, Berea

June 9 and 23, July 3, 14 and 21, and Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Bring your own blanket or chair. Refreshments available for purchase. Calendar of movies here.

Friday Night Flicks

Lakewood Park, Lakewood

June 15 and 29, July 13 and 27 at dusk

Free movies at the Lakewood Park Bandstand. Bring your own blanket and chairs. Schedule here.

Movies in the Park

100 Short Ct., Chardon

June 16, July 21, and Aug. 3 and 18 at dusk

Free movies. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase at Heritage House. Click here for the schedule.

Movies in the Park

Crocker Park, Westlake

Thursday, June 7 to Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

Free movies at the Crocker Commons, just south of Market Square. Schedule of movies here.

Wade Oval Wednesdays

10820 East Boulevard, Cleveland

Wednesdays, June 13 to Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free concert series on Wade Oval with food trucks, theme nights and other family-friendly activities. Click here for the full schedule of bands.

Walnut Wednesdays

Perk Plaza, Cleveland

Wednesdays through September from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grab lunch from your choice of about a dozen food trucks in downtown Cleveland. More on the music lineup and truck schedule here.