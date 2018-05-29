Fun outdoor activities to mark in your calendar now that it’s warm

CLEVELAND– It’s finally warming up in Northeast Ohio so get outside and enjoy the weather with one of these activities:
Dive-In Movie
Ledge Pool, Hinckley
June 29 and July 27 at 8 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair or sit in an inner tube in the pool for a free movie. Details here.
Edgewater LIVE
Edgewater Park, Cleveland
Thursdays, May 31 to Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Free concert series at the Edgewater Beach House with food trucks, happy hour and paddle boarding. More on the lineup here.
Euclid Beach LIVE
Euclid Beach Park, Cleveland
Fridays, June 1 to Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Free concert series at Euclid Beach Park with local artists and food. Check the schedule here.
Free Outdoor Movie
Jackson Township North Park, Massillon
June 1, July 20 and Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Bring your own blankets and chairs for a free movie in the park. More information here.
Free Summer Outdoor Movies
Coe Lake Park, Berea
June 9 and 23, July 3, 14 and 21, and Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Bring your own blanket or chair. Refreshments available for purchase. Calendar of movies here.
Friday Night Flicks
Lakewood Park, Lakewood
June 15 and 29, July 13 and 27 at dusk
Free movies at the Lakewood Park Bandstand. Bring your own blanket and chairs. Schedule here.
Movies in the Park
100 Short Ct., Chardon
June 16, July 21, and Aug. 3 and 18 at dusk
Free movies. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Concessions available for purchase at Heritage House. Click here for the schedule.
Movies in the Park
Crocker Park, Westlake
Thursday, June 7 to Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.
Free movies at the Crocker Commons, just south of Market Square. Schedule of movies here.
Wade Oval Wednesdays
10820 East Boulevard, Cleveland
Wednesdays, June 13 to Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Free concert series on Wade Oval with food trucks, theme nights and other family-friendly activities. Click here for the full schedule of bands.
Walnut Wednesdays
Perk Plaza, Cleveland
Wednesdays through September from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Grab lunch from your choice of about a dozen food trucks in downtown Cleveland. More on the music lineup and truck schedule here.