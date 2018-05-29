CLEVELAND, Oh -- Threat Level Midnight is based out of Hilliard, Ohio and the band made it to the finals of the 2018 Tri-C Rock Off. The band writes all of its own music and uses unique instrumentation. Click here to learn more about Threat Level Midnight.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Threat Level Midnight
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Faction
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dear Jimmy Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mustang Sally
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Chris Barron
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Anne E. DeChant
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Old Skool
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The 303 Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mary’s Lane
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Nick Zuber
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dreadlock Dave & Friends