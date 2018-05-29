Drivers caught going wrong way, ignoring signs in construction zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- A major construction project is causing massive safety concerns.

Residents in the area say it’s only a matter of time before there is a bad accident or worse.

“Oh, we’ve seen numerous near-misses,” said a neighbor who asked to be identified only as Mike. "The most concerning thing is seeing people driving the wrong way on the wrong side of the road, going around the road closed signs.”

Ledge Road is supposed to be closed to through traffic and has been reduced to one eastbound-only lane between S.R. 8 in Northfield and Shepard Road in Macedonia.

However, drivers are continually ignoring the signs and speeding down the road, in the wrong direction.

Mike has seen numerous vehicles dart between the cones and orange barrels at the last minute to avoid a head-on collision.

Northfield began tearing up the street and installing new sewer lines about a month ago, and the project is expected to last through the summer.

Growing concerns led the Northfield Village Police Department to post a warning on its Facebook page. The department also stepped up enforcement in the area and has begun citing drivers.

Mike hopes drivers will finally pay attention and follow the signs before a child, construction worker, or pet are harmed.

“I just don’t want to see anything bad happen,” he said.

Citations plus court costs could go well over $100.