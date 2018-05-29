Cuyahoga County Jail medical supervisor removed from job after speaking out

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a medical supervisor at the Cuyahoga County jail has been taken off the job after speaking out at a county council meeting.

Last week, Gary Brack went before a county council committee and said there was a shortage of nurses and other issues in the jail due to what he called “obstruction” by the director of the jail.

Brack is actually employed by MetroHealth Medical Center. He says he’s been working as the Interim Director of Ambulatory Care at the jail, and now he’s been placed on paid leave.

Mary Louise Madigan, spokesperson for Cuyahoga County, confirms the County did ask the hospital to remove Brack from his position citing, “a lack of trusting relationships and good working relationships.”

Brack says he is being given a chance to be reassigned at the hospital, and he could face discipline for speaking out.

Brack, though, stands behinds his comments saying he made them in the interest of taxpayers and inmates.