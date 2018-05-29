Cavs vs. Warriors set to ‘Family Matters’ theme will make your day

CLEVELAND– If you watch one video today, make it this one.

The folks at CBS Sports posted a clip Monday night with a new twist on the theme from the 90s TV show “Family Matters.” Instead of the cast who plays the Winslow family, it’s the Cavs and Warriors facing in their fourth-straight NBA Finals.

Highlights include LeBron James from his now-infamous shaved head video, Kevin Love in a Banana Republic commercial, J.R. Smith riding a hover board and Klay Thompson falling to the group after a failed dunk.

"Season 4 of Cavs vs. Warriors was recorded in front of a live studio audience." pic.twitter.com/xQJOdJAHSl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 29, 2018

