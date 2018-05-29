Air Quality Advisory issued for most of NE Ohio

OHIO — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio through Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

According to the advisory, air quality levels for ground-level ozone will be ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ during this time. The sensitive groups include children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, and it’s recommended their outdoor activity be monitored.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, which puts out the advisory, suggests avoiding open burning and limiting the use of gas-powered yard equipment and construction equipment to help with air quality and pollution.

