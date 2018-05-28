Weird pattern could predict if LeBron James and Cavs win NBA Championship

CLEVELAND– The world of sports is full of all sorts of stats.

There are statistics that are the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. For instance, LeBron James had 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists while playing all 48 minutes of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to go to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals.

Then, there are statistics that are strange, but true. Like, the last time the Indians had Sunday walkoff win on the same day the Cavs had a Game 7 was the 2016 NBA Finals when Cleveland took it all.

Y'all remember the last time the @Indians had a Sunday walkoff win on the SAME day the @cavs had a game 7?! ⚾🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/o4Dc2hjwH7 — Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 27, 2018

You could say the Tribe Hot Dogs called the Cavaliers victory over the Celtics Sunday night.

Here’s another fact that favors Cleveland fans. Since 2012, if the Alabama football team wins a national championship, so does LeBron. It’s happened in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

The years when Alabama lost the title, well, you get the idea.

Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide hoisted the national championship trophy in 2018. We’ll see if the pattern holds true for another year.

We’re just going to ignore James and his company Uninterrupted’s copyright claims against the University of Alabama and its “Shop Talk” series.