Weather: It was a record-breaking Memorial Day!

CLEVELAND - Record breaking heat today!

Cleveland 93 at 4:39 PM, Akron/Canton 92 at 3:52 PM just shy of the record of 93, Toledo 98 at 3:44 PM, Youngstown 92 at 4:12 PM and Mansfield tied the record 91 at 1:46 PM.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 60’s, but it’ll still be muggy. There could be a couple places where patchy fog develops otherwise expect a clear sky and calm wind. Tomorrow we’ll be very warm again, but not expecting record breaking heat. Highs will top in the mid to upper 80’s some might hit 90. Sunshine to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Rain holds off until after noon on Wednesday courtesy of the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto.