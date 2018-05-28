Town rallies around Huron County sergeant, family who lost all in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON, Ohio - A community is rallying behind a family that has had more than its share of tragedy in the recent year. Brain cancer, a heart attack and now a devastating fire that destroyed their home.

"We're small town, but we've got huge hearts,” said Steven Shupp.

Shupp is thankful that the town of New London in Huron County is coming to the aid of his family after they lost their home in a fire Sunday night.

Steven is not only a sergeant with the Huron County Sheriff's Department, but he's also a volunteer firefighter with the New London fire department.

"We started hearing a beep, like a beep, beep, beep, beep, we kind of looked at each other like what is that, and it hit us pretty much at the same time, it's the smoke detector, ran in the house, the whole house is engulfed in smoke."

"By the time we made it around to the front of the house, the whole front, the living room was gone, and the easeway up to the upstairs bedroom where my little sister was asleep just minutes before," said his son, Steven Michael Shupp.

Steven Michael Shupp, is a volunteer firefighter in two jurisdictions and a member of the Army National Guard.

The family has had its share of tragedy in the past year.

The older Steven's wife recovered from brain cancer and Steven recent suffered a heart attack.

People in the town are collecting donations to help the family.

"They're one of us, they seem to be there for us, his wife and his children, so we need to be there for him, just like we would be for any person in our community in this small town," said New London resident, Jayne Carroll, whose husband is the assistant chief.

"Just a fantastic guy, fantastic family, had a lot of tragedy in their life in the last year and he's got a smile on his face, lost everything,"; said fire chief John Chapin.

"It's real weird being on the other end...whew!" said an emotional Shupp.

A fund has been set up to help the family with expenses. Click here for more information.