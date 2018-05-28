Stranger returns lost Strongsville class ring more than 30 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - One man's caring heart and admittedly peculiar hobby helped reunite a man with a beloved piece of jewelry lost more than 30 years ago.

"Some people think it's weird that you metal-detect out in these parts," said metal detectorist Nate Ludwig, standing in the sweltering sun with his detector. "It's not, it's a hobby."

Ludwig believes there is always something worth finding. In this case it meant scouring areas of Geauga Lake.

"When you pull something out of the ground that hasn't seen sunlight in 100 years, it's such a cool feeling," said Ludwig.

In a sense he wasn't surprised, when he unearthed one of his biggest finds yet, connecting the past and present in a reunion decades in the making.

"I found this ring," said Ludwig. "When I pulled it up it was the first substantially big ring I'd ever found."

Instead of racing to the nearest pawn shop with the 10k white gold ring, he cleaned it up, then noticed an inscription.

"'Did you lose a ring at Geauga Lake? 'Yes, I did,'" said Wayne Steele recalling the initial conversation with Ludwig. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think it would get returned back."

Ludwig searched Facebook hoping to find the ring's rightful owner and stumbled across Steele, who says he agonized for decades about what happened to his cherished ring.

"When he handed me that ring I said you just took me back to 1982," said Steele. "He made me believe in people, for one."

The ring is in impeccable condition. Steele says it seems like it's been in a jewelry box and not buried underground. Nevertheless, the treasure once lost is now found, thanks to a stranger turned friend.

"I knew the happiness he would feel if I could give it back to him would repay me more than any money would," said Ludwig.

Steels says he paid around $180 dollars for the ring and sprung a few extra bucks for an inscription. All these years later he jokes the extra investment of putting his name on the ring paid off.