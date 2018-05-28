Record breaking temperatures possible on this Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A hot one again today! Hazy hot and humid conditions are expected all across northeast Ohio.

Temperatures managed to reach the mid and upper 80s Sunday afternoon. Cleveland’s official high came in at 87 and our neighbor to our west Toledo scored a new record high of 94!

Today we could reach our first 90 degree day of the year. 92 is the record high set in 2012. It’ll be humid too so dress cool for any outdoor plans you may have as we remember those in the military who have sacrificed their lives for us.

Our stretch of 80+ degree warmth could reach 9 days through the end of next week.

Here's a look at the Fox 8 Hour Forecast:

