Police ask for help finding endangered missing adult

STARK COUNTY, Ohio -- Police are asking for help finding a missing 89-year-old Canton woman.

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for Marilyn Evanoff, who was last seen Friday morning with her brother, Bill Kincaid. They were to drive to the state of Virginia, police say.

She is described as being 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She suffers from dementia.

She may be traveling in a red 2006 Mazda MZ3 with Ohio license plate number BA23EU.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.