One dead, one injured during stabbing in Macedonia; Suspect sought

MACEDONIA, Ohio– Police are searching for the suspect following a deadly stabbing in Macedonia.

Officers were called to a house on Griswold Circle on Monday for a stabbing. Macedonia police said they found two victims in a bedroom.

A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 58-year-old woman was taken to Akron City Hospital. Their identities were not released.

Detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-oldMichael A. Clark. Police said he possibly left the scene in a white 2007 Ford pickup truck with Ohio license ENU 3157. Investigators did not release a photo of Clark.

Anyone with information should call the Macedonia Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-468-1234.