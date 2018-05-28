Man dies after shooting outside Lorain club

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside of a club early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an alley on Apple Avenue near East 28th Street at about 2:20 a.m.

Police said while people were leaving a nearby club, a gunman opened fire on two people walking in the alley.

Andre Eugene Hines, 23, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid while waiting for the ambulance, but he died at Mercy Regional Medical Center.

A 22-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He was treated and released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.