Jeff Green, George Hill have best reactions about heading to NBA Finals

BOSTON– For LeBron James, it’s his eighth NBA Finals.

But for Jeff Green and George Hill, the Cavaliers win over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals marks their first trip to the championship in their nine-year careers.

The importance of that wasn’t lost on them Sunday night. While the rest of the team snapped selfies and sang, Green and Hill sat quietly in a corner of the locker room taking it all in.

Green started Sunday in place of Kevin Love, who suffered a concussion in Game 6, and put up 19 points as Cleveland’s second-leading scorer. It’s a long way from his 2011-2012 season.

Green missed that whole year when he was diagnosed aortic aneurysm and had heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

“I almost lost it all, you know, and now, to sit here in front of you guys to talk about the NBA Finals and playing in it, I mean, I’ve been truly blessed to be able to step foot on this court, to play this game and each day I give it my all,” Green told reporters after the Game 7 win. “I’m enjoying every single moment of this. I don’t take nothing for granted. Nothing.”

