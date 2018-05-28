I TEAM: exclusive video of Tremont carjacking arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing the moments officers arrived after a carjacking in Tremont, and the moment officers chased down the suspects hours later.

The crime happened one evening earlier this month in the 700 block of Literary.

A woman said she was carjacked at gunpoint. Cleveland Police body camera video reveals the victim showing officers where it happened even with many other people out on the street.

Earlier, someone had called police about a man hiding behind bushes and watching people. An officer can be heard saying he had a feeling that man would end up robbing somebody.

The next day an officer spotted the stolen car. The video shows he asked for permission to chase it, and the chase went on about 15 minutes. Eventually, the suspects in the car got out of the car and ran.

Officers chased them, and one man was taken into custody, though there were multiple arrests.

A grand jury has just indicted Ja’Quez Lyons on a series of charges.

Another suspect in this case did not get indicted, but now he has been charged in connection with another robbery.