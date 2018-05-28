× Cleveland police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since noon Monday.

Alfonzo Coleman is 5′ tall and weighs 132 pounds. He has brown hair with a red streak in it and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and a white bandana.

Police say that Alfonzo is currently living at Cleveland Christian Home on Lorain Road. He was visiting family on West 140th Street and left there to visit another relative on Lee Road. He ran from the Lee Road location when he realized he was going to go back to the Cleveland Christian Home.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call 216-621-1234.