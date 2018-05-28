Power restored, rides operational after outage at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio– A portion of Cedar Point was without power on Memorial Day.

A car hit a utility pole at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday and caused the outage, according to Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark. The affected rides came to a stop and guests were escorted off, Clark said.

Brian Fontanella, who was visiting the park, posted video on Twitter of what appears to be smoke coming from the Sky Ride. According to Cedar Point, it was from a generator starting.

Power out @cedarpoint. These people were stuck on the skyride and it looks like the generator blew out. Gonna be there a while. pic.twitter.com/3xhzgcsGDX — Brian Fontanella (@BrianFontanella) May 28, 2018

Another Twitter user said people were stuck on Millennium Force for nearly an hour.

Millennium Force has been like this for 45 minutes 🙊 pic.twitter.com/a0UBiTNTAC — sarah🐢🌸 (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

Once power was restored at about 4 p.m., all rides were operational.

Clark said anyone with a ticket from Monday can use it again before Labor Day.

