2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers to take on Golden State Warriors
CLEVELAND – It’s set. Our Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.
The Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Championships Monday, 101-92.
Here’s the schedule for the Finals:
Game 1-CAVS AT GSW: Thursday, May 31st
Game 2- CAVS AT GSW: Sunday, June 3rd
Game 3-CLEVELAND: GSW AT CAVS Wednesday, June 6th
Game 4-CLEVELAND: GSW AT CAVS Friday, June 8th
Game 5*- CAVS AT GSW: Monday, June 11th*
Game 6*-CLEVELAND: CAVS AT GSW Thursday, June 14th*
Game 7*- CAVS AT GSW: Sunday, June 17th*
*if needed
Want tickets to the Watch Parties? Tickets for the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 went on sale Monday at 11 a.m. It’s a $10 admission to benefit Say Yes To Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets for the Finals games at the Q also are on sale.
Tickets for both the watch parties and home games can be purchased here.
More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here