2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers to take on Golden State Warriors

CLEVELAND – It’s set. Our Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

The Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Championships Monday, 101-92.

Here’s the schedule for the Finals:

Game 1-CAVS AT GSW: Thursday, May 31st

Game 2- CAVS AT GSW: Sunday, June 3rd

Game 3-CLEVELAND: GSW AT CAVS Wednesday, June 6th

Game 4-CLEVELAND: GSW AT CAVS Friday, June 8th

Game 5*- CAVS AT GSW: Monday, June 11th*

Game 6*-CLEVELAND: CAVS AT GSW Thursday, June 14th*

Game 7*- CAVS AT GSW: Sunday, June 17th*

*if needed

Want tickets to the Watch Parties? Tickets for the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 went on sale Monday at 11 a.m. It’s a $10 admission to benefit Say Yes To Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

Tickets for the Finals games at the Q also are on sale.

Tickets for both the watch parties and home games can be purchased here.

