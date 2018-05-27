Man critically hurt in SUV fire that killed his wife, dies

CLEVELAND — A 71-year-old man who was critically hurt in a car fire that killed his wife Friday afternoon, has passed away, officials said on Sunday.

Dennis and Jo Ann Svihlik, 65, were on State Route 2 in their 2005 Chevy Trailblazer when the vehicle caught fire near the Lakeside-Marblehead exit, in Danbury Township, a news release stated.

Mr. Svihlik was sitting in the front passenger seat and rolled out before the SUV stopped. He suffered life-threatening injuries, and was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later died early Sunday morning.

Mrs. Svihlik, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple fire and law enforcement departments assisted at the scene. State Route 2 was closed for more than three hours.

