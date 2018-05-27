Cleveland church honors officers who searched for, then found Alianna DeFreeze

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland police officers who searched for, then eventually found Alianna DeFreeze, were honored at the Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church Sunday morning.

The church gave officers Marcus Cloud, Jamusca Britten, Kevin Walker, Willie Hodges, and Carl Perkins an award for their efforts in finding DeFreeze, who was murdered in January 2017.

“Their willingness to continue searching for the victim brought closure to the case,” a news release stated. “The officers showed resilience and strength by being mentally strong after viewing the horrific scene.”

Sunday’s service also commemorated fallen officers, and those who celebrate and pray for police and community relations.

