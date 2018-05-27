More than 1,000 take part in 14th Annual Firefighters Memorial Ride

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 14th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride is being held this morning at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial, in front of the Great Lakes Science Center.

More than 1,000 motorcyclists will embark on a 30-mile trip which starts at the memorial, then passes different fire houses along the way, honoring fallen firefighters and first responders.

The ride begins at 11 a.m., finishing around 12:30 p.m. at the Rock-n-Roll City Harley-Davidson on West 150th Street, where food and entertainment will be on tap until 3:00 p.m.

“Parma is honored that the Memorial Ride will pass through our city,” Mayor Tim DeGeeter said in a news release. “I encourage our residents to come out and line the route when the riders pass through. Let’s wave our flags to honor the fallen firefighters and other first responders and to show our appreciation for all they do.”

