Increasing sun and very warm temperatures

CLEVELAND - Thunderstorms are out of the area, and the rest of the Memorial Day weekend is looking dry besides a slim chance of a spot storm today.

Our stretch of 80+ degree warmth could reach 9 days through the end of next week.

Our skies will be providing ideal clarity to do some star and moon gazing… We’ll continue to be able to witness the moon ‘growing’ from gibbous phase to approaching full. Clouds and scattered evening thunderstorms may inhibit viewing this evening.

